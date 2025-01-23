'The Giving Tree' is the root of children's values to help others in their community

WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 'The Giving Tree' is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering charity work in youth in the place where they learn the most.

Their programs are integrated into local schools with projects that influence kids to give back in their futures.

Willow Dale Elementary School participated in the 'Sock Roll' project.

The idea is to place wrapped food items inside the article of clothing that will then be delivered to various shelters.

" I think it's amazing to watch the children do these projects and see the joy that they feel when they're giving. They want to help others and they want to give back. They just need the opportunity," said Executive Director, Bridget Leary.

