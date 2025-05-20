Officials ID man and woman who died in NJ house fire that was ruled murder-suicide

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials have now identified the man and woman who died in a house fire in Washington Township earlier this month.

They are 59-year-old Daniel Steel and 45-year-old Michelle Whiting.

Investigators say this was a case of murder suicide.

MORE | Deaths of 2 people found after fire in Washington Twp., NJ ruled a murder-suicide

Steel was found dead inside the home with a handgun near his body on May 11.

Whiting was found in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to her head.

Investigators say the presence of an accelerant was found in the home on Tranquility Court. They went on to say the home's gas line had been tampered with, allowing an unrestricted flow of natural gas into the home.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

