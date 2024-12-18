Porch pirate returns with stolen item after being caught on cam

Porch pirate returns with stolen item after being caught on cam: 'That's my face on the internet'

Porch pirate returns with stolen item after being caught on cam: 'That's my face on the internet'

Porch pirate returns with stolen item after being caught on cam: 'That's my face on the internet'

Porch pirate returns with stolen item after being caught on cam: 'That's my face on the internet'

GLOUCESTER TWP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are looking for a pair of brazen thieves who not only stole a package but returned to the scene of their crime.

The initial porch pirate theft happened on December 9 on Freedom Way in Sicklerville.

Gloucester Township police say the suspect stole about $74 worth of goods, including baby products and a set of glasses.

The victim posted surveillance of the crime on social media. Two days later, the thieves visited the home again.

"Come on bro, come on. Not cool," the masked suspect said into the surveillance camera, showing the video the victim had posted on the Neighbors By Ring app. "That's my *** on the internet."

The video of the initial offense shows one suspect swiping a package and the other dancing for the surveillance camera.

"Two days later, the suspect comes back and appears to plead his case to maybe have the victim take the video down," said Lt. Paul Fisher with Gloucester Township Police. "It's bad enough to go to a house and steal a package off of a doorstep with a camera, let alone dancing for that camera."

The suspect talks to the victim through the surveillance camera in the second video. "Here, I meant to give these back by the way," he said, returning a broken glass.

"I mean do it to a house that doesn't have a camera. Come on," said neighbor Dan Cote after seeing the video.

Neighbors say this crime doesn't surprise them as this hasn't been the only case of porch piracy at Independence Square Townhomes.

"A lot of people deliver packages through renting cars and other means that aren't traditional so it's hard to know who's delivering packages and who's stealing them," said Cote.

Police hope someone recognizes at least one of these suspects, his voice, or his California Love sweatshirt.

"Very possible he's local. They ran to the right deeper into the neighborhood," said Fisher.