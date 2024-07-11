Good Samaritans help runaway pig on I-76 in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Several good Samaritans helped rescue a runaway pig that got loose on the highway in King of Prussia on Wednesday.

It happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Interstate 76.

Officers responded to reports of a runaway pig on the roadway.

Dorothy, a 1-year-old pig, had hopped over a trailer door and broke out onto the expressway, authorities say.

Dorothy the runaway pig

Allyson Stephens is fostering Dorothy and was reportedly taking her to the vet to be spayed.

Dorothy ran a little less than a mile down the expressway when good Samaritans stopped to help wrangle her.

They then gave her water and helped authorities at the scene.

According to police, Dorothy was previously involved in a severe neglect case out of New Jersey.

After she gets spayed, police say Dorothy is on her way to her forever home.