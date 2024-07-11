WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Good Samaritans help runaway pig on I-76 in King of Prussia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, July 11, 2024 12:05AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Several good Samaritans helped rescue a runaway pig that got loose on the highway in King of Prussia on Wednesday.

It happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Interstate 76.

Officers responded to reports of a runaway pig on the roadway.

Dorothy, a 1-year-old pig, had hopped over a trailer door and broke out onto the expressway, authorities say.

Dorothy the runaway pig
Dorothy the runaway pig

Allyson Stephens is fostering Dorothy and was reportedly taking her to the vet to be spayed.

Dorothy ran a little less than a mile down the expressway when good Samaritans stopped to help wrangle her.

They then gave her water and helped authorities at the scene.

According to police, Dorothy was previously involved in a severe neglect case out of New Jersey.

After she gets spayed, police say Dorothy is on her way to her forever home.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW