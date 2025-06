New Jersey governor signs bill that cracks down on public brawls

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill into law Monday that cracks down on public brawls.

The legislation criminalizes any incident where a public brawl is incited and upgrades the penalties for disorderly conduct.

The bill was introduced following last year's Gloucester Township Day event, where police say 500 teens caused chaos, and three officers were injured trying to break up the crowds.