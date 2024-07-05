Grammy Winner Melissa Manchester on Tour with 'Funny Girl' as it comes to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia premiere of the Broadway revival "Funny Girl" is coming to the Academy of Music this month.

This touring production of the Tony-nominated smash hit is being called "a historic event."

That's because this is the first-ever national tour of the hit musical.

After its rousing success on Broadway, the show is now on the road, starring Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester.

Manchester has been a force in the music scene for decades, famous for smash hits like "Don't Cry Out Loud."

She just released new collaborations of classic hits, like Midnight Blue featuring Dolly Parton.

Now, Manchester is on tour with "Funny Girl."

"To celebrate the 50th year of my career as a singer/songwriter, it's wonderful to be part of this adventure," Manchester says.

Manchester plays "Rose Brice," the mother of the show's protagonist, Fanny Brice.

The show features hits like "Don't Rain on My Parade" and "People."

"What's interesting is that this show has grown into this moment," Manchester says, "because it's a story about a willful, driven young woman, and the triumph of that will. She's spectacular, and I love playing her mother because as a mom myself, I have brought all of my life experience to this role."

The film version of "Funny Girl" made a star of Barbra Streisand in 1968.

Lea Michele earned rave reviews playing Fanny Brice in the show's Broadway revival in 2022.

This first-ever touring production is truly bringing Broadway to Broad Street.

"There are 30 people on stage," Manchester says. "It's huge. The orchestra is massive, and it's a beautiful, big, old-fashioned thunderous sound."

It's positive, and it's powerful, and it's soul nourishing, really."

"Funny Girl" is at the Academy of Music July 16-28.

Click here for details.