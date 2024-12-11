24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Haverford Twp. School District's Leon Smith named Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, December 11, 2024 1:42PM
Haverford Twp. School District's Leon Smith named Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
Leon Smith has been named the 2025 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

HAVERFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Haverford Township School District in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is celebrating an educator who is "head of the class."

Leon Smith has been named the 2025 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

Smith teaches Honors and AP Social Studies and African American Studies at Haverford High School. He is also focused on inspiring future teachers, particularly teachers of color.

Smith says he never had a Black teacher growing up, adding that teachers can change lives and calls it one of the most valuable professions in the United States.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW