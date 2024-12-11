Haverford Twp. School District's Leon Smith named Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year

Leon Smith has been named the 2025 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

HAVERFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Haverford Township School District in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is celebrating an educator who is "head of the class."

Smith teaches Honors and AP Social Studies and African American Studies at Haverford High School. He is also focused on inspiring future teachers, particularly teachers of color.

Smith says he never had a Black teacher growing up, adding that teachers can change lives and calls it one of the most valuable professions in the United States.

