'He was a great person': Family seeks answers after man gunned down at Philadelphia park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Days after a man was gunned down at Tacony Creek Park in Philadelphia, police are still searching for his killer, and his family is pleading for answers.

On Monday, 32-year-old Brasheed Cook's mother spoke to Action News.

"I'm just praying that if anybody seen anything, heard anything, can you please come forward and speak up? If you've seen something, speak up," the victim's mother told Action News.

The shooting happened Friday, shortly before 7:40 p.m. Chopper 6 was above the scene located at East Olney Avenue and Tabor Road.

Brasheed Cook

Police say when they arrived, they found Cook suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Nearby neighbors say they heard as many as five gunshots go off when the incident took place.

"Normally he goes for a walk, he loves to walk. It was during his walk. I usually go with him, but I had something to do," said Cook's mother. "I was at home when I got the call. I just started screaming and hollering. I couldn't believe it that it was him."

Investigators are left with little clues as to what happened.

They didn't recover any weapons and there's also no suspect in custody.

His family says they are determined to find the truth.

"He was a great person. He was going to church, he was on the usher board, and he was very quiet. Wouldn't bother a soul. He'd give you the shirt off his back. He'd give you anything. He had such a beautiful heart. When this person did this to my son, he took everybody's heart that loves him," said the victim's mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.