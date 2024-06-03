Health Dept. warns of possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Health officials are warning about a possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport.

The potential exposure happened between 2:50 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31 at the Federal Inspection Area of Terminal A West.

The individual who had measles was traveling through the airport and is unrelated to a measles case reported back on May 20, the Philadelphia Health Department said Monday.

The department said there is no risk to the general public, and those who are vaccinated against measles are protected and don't need to take any further action.

Those who are not vaccinated, however, should watch for symptoms including fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy, red eyes, followed by rash. More serious cases can cause inflammation of the organs, brain infection or death.

Measles is highly contagious, and officials say anyone who hasn't gotten a vaccination yet should do so right away.

"Many countries, including travel destinations, are experiencing measles outbreaks, so the potential for travel-related measles cases and subsequent outbreaks in the United States has increased," Dr. Landrus Burress, Director, Division of Disease Control.

For more information about measles, visit this page at CDC.gov.