Residents warned of possible measles exposure in Philadelphia and Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Health officials are warning the public about potential measles exposure in several locations in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

The locations are, and the dates and times of potential exposure, are:

CVS Pharmacy

10901C Bustleton Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19116

Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Holy Redeemer Hospital Emergency Department

1648 Huntingdon Pike, Strauss Emergency Pavilion

Meadowbrook, PA 19046

Thursday, May 16 until Friday, May 17, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Holy Redeemer Hospital Medical-Surgical Unit

1648 Huntingdon Pike, Strauss Emergency Pavilion

Meadowbrook, PA 19046

Thursday, May 16 until Friday, May 17, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Health officials say people who are vaccinated do not need to worry, saying the measles vaccine is "extremely effective at preventing measles."

If you are not immunized and develop symptoms between now and June 7, you are urged to contact your doctor right away.

The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy, red eyes, followed by rash.

For more information about measles, visit this page at CDC.gov.