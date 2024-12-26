Hit-and-run driver wanted for killing pedestrian in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian on Christmas Day in South Philadelphia.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Snyder Avenue.
Police say the victim, identified as a man in his 40s, was walking along Snyder Avenue when he was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene.
According to the witnesses, the victim was hit with such force that he was launched about 50 feet.
The striking vehicle is described as a four-door sedan, silver or tan in color.
Police have not identified the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.