Hit-and-run in Trenton, New Jersey leaves woman dead

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Trenton, New Jersey are investigating a hit-and-run over the weekend that left a woman dead.

Officers were called to the 800 block of South Clinton Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A woman was rushed to Capital Health with traumatic injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Officers found debris at the scene that appeared to be from a crash, but no vehicles with damage in the immediate area.

Police say the victim died at the hospital. She's been identified as 26-year-old Shydasia Merrick of Trenton.

Authorities say the incident has been confirmed as a hit-and-run.

Neighbors woke up to a lot of police activity.

"I just saw cones and Mercer County detectives and police blocking off this intersection and the other part," said Stefani Gonzalez.

Later that morning, police were knocking on doors, asking for surveillance video, including from Olga Ricardo.

"The police come and knock on my door, asked to see the cameras," Ricardo said.

Folks who live in this area say they frequently see reckless driving and were not surprised to hear about the tragedy.

"Very fast. No be careful, no check the sides. No nothing. No respect. No respect for anyone," said Ricardo.

"We all make mistakes but sometimes we have to be careful because we have to cross here. There's kids crossing," said Gonzalez. "There's a whole bunch of citizens that have to cross."

So far police have not released any surveillance images or the type of vehicle they're looking for.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with info is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department.