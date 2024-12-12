FYI Philly is entertaining for the holidays!

The holidays are here and we have a whole show dedicated to helping you find the right gift for that special someone.

We start with two of the most popular holiday attractions to hit Philadelphia every year: Christmas Village in Love Park, and the Made In Philadelphia Market at City Hall's Dilworth Park.

Now in its 10th year, the Made In Philadelphia Market brings more than 40 makers from the tri-state area into one place with one-of-a-kind and handmade goods.

Just across the street, Christmas Village is in its 17th season and is modeled after an authentic German Christmas market. The outdoor event features food and drink, amusements, and more than 120 vendors from around the world.

How about heading to the shore for some holiday fun?

When the New Jersey CRDA (Casino Reinvestment Development Authority) started 'The Atlantic City Tinseltown Holday Experience' three years ago, they had no idea their citywide celebration would garner the shore destination a spot on Travel & Leisure's list of Best Christmas Towns in the United States.

All across the town, casinos, businesses, and neighborhoods are all participating with tree-lightings, pop-up bars, festivals, shopping, and more to bring holiday vibes for the season. All holiday events and a downloadable map can be found at ACtinseltown.com

Party hosts in Delaware County should check out Cedar Creek Catering for their next event.

Delco native CJ Deery started cooking at Nifty Fiftys when he was 15. After graduating high school he worked at the airport until he decided to go to culinary school.

After years of cooking at restaurants and hotels, he came home to help his dad. He found a job at a cancer center up in northeast Philly working underneath a master chef.

That background in food health inspired his next career move - building a certified commercial kitchen in his garage in Norwood.

He was there for about a year and a half until he moved to Media, PA, and created Cedar Creek Catering.

Deery specializes in scratch-made foods, such as his famous pork belly burnt ends, chicken pot pies, spicy crab soup, and more.

You can order his dishes on the Cedar Creek Catering website or visit him at the Edgemont Street farmers market in Media every other Sunday.

If baked goods are what you want to enjoy this season, New June Bakery is a the spot to try.

Noelle Blizzard opened her first brick-and-mortar for Boutique Cake Bakery, New June in Brewerytown.

The self-taught baker went from baking in her kitchen once a week to every day during the pandemic.

Blizzard received some of her first customers from her bake sales selling cookies. Positive feedback led her to launch New June as an online business.

Prior to New June, Noelle worked in marketing at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which resulted in some of the floral elements you'll see in her designs.

The successful online business is now welcoming in-person purchases on Fridays and Saturdays for smaller portions of her beloved desserts.

You can spread some holiday cheer this season with her cakes, pies, and cookie boxes available to pre-book to enjoy before Christmas.

