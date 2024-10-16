Homeowner shoots man allegedly picking through trash in South Philadelphia: police

A man allegedly digging through a homeowner's trash is in the hospital after being shot.

A man allegedly digging through a homeowner's trash is in the hospital after being shot.

A man allegedly digging through a homeowner's trash is in the hospital after being shot.

A man allegedly digging through a homeowner's trash is in the hospital after being shot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man allegedly digging through a homeowner's trash is in the hospital after being shot.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. 18th Street in South Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was seen picking through the trash of a man's house. The homeowner then confronted the victim, shooting him twice in the lower back and leg.

Neighbors helped the victim, who police believe is homeless, until he was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The homeowner stayed at the scene and a gun was recovered by police.

So far, police say no charges are pending.

EDITORIAL NOTE: This report previously said the incident happened in POint Breeze, but it has since been updated to correctly reflect South Philadelphia.