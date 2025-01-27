'HomeWorks Trenton' gives girls a boarding school experience in New Jersey

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- 'HomeWorks' is a home away from home for girls in public high school, where they live, learn, and develop leadership skills throughout the week.

It was co-founded by Natalie Tung, who moved to the United States from China. She attended a boarding school in the Trenton area that changed her life and wanted to pay it forward.

At the moment, Tung and her team are raising funds to move into a brand-new space dedicated to Homeworks Trenton. In the future, they hope to expand HomeWorks with other locations in the state and beyond.

Girls can apply if they live in a designated area and are enrolled in certain schools at particular grade levels. More information can be found on the HomeWorks Trenton website.

