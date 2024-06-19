Honoring history and celebrating freedom at the Juneteenth Block Party in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Juneteenth celebrations are taking place across the Delaware Valley, and one of the biggest kicked off in the Old City section of Philadelphia.

The Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum of Philadelphia runs from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Activities include vendors, food trucks, art-making and interactive activities.

There will also be a performance of the reading of General Order Number 3, which was read in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

It announced the freedom of all slaves two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

"Juneteenth is a part of the American narrative. When you think about the plight of African Americans obtaining freedom, and when you talk about the plight of freedom just overall universally, it's important to understand that Juneteenth as a very significant place," said Chris Miller, the executive vice president of the AAMP.

"It's fine to say 'Happy Juneteenth,'" he continued, "But what we want to encourage people is that we want people to celebrate, but we also want you to have a better understanding of our history at the same time."

Politicians will participate in a panel hosted by Soledad O'Brien, focused on the hurdles black women face in politics and the significance of Juneteenth being named a federal holiday.

There will also be a celebration of the 45th annual Black Music Month, including a performance from Kid 'N Play.