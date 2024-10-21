No Hope After Dark is ﻿New Hope Railroad's new Halloween spooky attraction

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- No Hope After Dark is New Hope Railroad's Halloween festival.

Experience a thrilling roundtrip train ride from their New Hope station to their Lahaska station.

Riders will board the train at the New Hope station by going through a haunted maze in a haunted Long Island Car.

The 30-second walkthrough leads passengers right to their seat for a 20-minute ride to Lahaska.

Along the ride, you'll get a Halloween story of different haunts along the line and witness actors lurking through each cart to give you a fright.

When you arrive in Lahaska, you will have stepped on the festival grounds with local bands, fire pits, vendors, and food trucks.

There's games, another haunted maze, and an opportunity to take some fun pictures with family and friends.

No Hope After Dark is a 90-minute experience of Halloween fun for all ages and ends on Halloween night.

You can purchase your tickets on the New Hope Railroad website.

Website|Instagram |Facebook

32 W Bridge St, New Hope, PA 18938