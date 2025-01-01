Hospitals across our area welcome New Year's babies

EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Hospitals across the region welcomed the first babies of 2025 on Wednesday.

"We weren't planning on a New Year's baby but here we are, excited," said Kelly Castagna of Springfield, Delaware County.

Parents Nick and Kelly Castagna welcomed their baby girl, Grace Ann, at 12:42 a.m. on New Year's Day. She came a week earlier than expected, at Riddle Hospital.

"It's exciting that she has a special birthday to celebrate. They say she was one of the first babies born in the New Year," Kelly said.

Dad says he can't wait to see his little girl grow up.

"Be healthy and make the right decisions, you know what I mean? Do the right thing," Nick said.

Over at Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital, parents Sarah and Glen Trosky say they got to ring in the New Year right before their baby arrived.

"We got to see fireworks all over the county, across the field, and then right after that we started pushing," Sarah said.

Sophia Lee arrived into 2025 at 12:20 a.m.

"We can say happy birthday right at midnight," said Glen said.

Little Sophia's nurse says the hospital provided some gifts for her to ring in the New Year in style. And she says her birth was also a present.

"You get a gift, when you work on a holiday, you get to see a beautiful delivery and a healthy mom, healthy baby, happy family, it's the greatest," said Amanda Jacobus, Registered Nurse, Labor and Delivery.

2025 babies kick off generation Beta.

"We're millennials, so it's always interesting to see the next couple generations," said Sarah Trosky.