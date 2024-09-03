How 6abc is playing a key role in the Trump/Harris presidential debate on ABC News

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In one week, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia for their first debate.

The 2024 presidential debate is set for September 10 and will be hosted by ABC News.

In Philadelphia, crews worked tirelessly to literally set the stage at the center. The Action Cam captured crews hauling in equipment, building TV sets, and walking through the plans for next Tuesday night.

"I mean, it makes it real. I can't believe it's happening," said Katie Lorenz from Brigantine, New Jersey.

6abc is a key partner in hosting the debate, and crews have been busy for weeks, setting up and testing equipment.

"We're privileged to be partners with the elite team of ABC News. 6abc is happy to take part in this right here in our hometown of Philadelphia," said 6abc Vice President and News Director Thomas Davis.

Davis has been involved in the planning of the debate and is helping ABC News with the resources they need to put on an event of this magnitude.

The ABC News Presidential Debate will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, the network announced Friday morning.

Everything has to be built, tested, and inspected for the debate, as the whole world will be watching. That even includes people outside of the United States.

"We pay attention, because things that happen here influence what happens in Brazil," said Deborah Thome, who is visiting the area from São Paulo, Brazil.

As the debate approaches, Harris and Trump are making their paths to the presidency clearer as their campaigns begin a two-month sprint to election day.

The candidates are largely focusing on swaying the undecided voters out there. Their campaigns will try to focus their messages on three familiar issues -- the economy, immigration, and abortion -- even in the midst of heated debates over character, culture, and democracy.

John Kennedy, a professor at West Chester University who specializes in campaigns and elections, spoke on the highly-anticipated event.

He says voters tend to gravitate toward conflict and predicts the debate will be must-see TV.

"Those undecided swing voters, for some of them, this is the first time they're really tuning into the campaign. So I think the big question is the unpredictability. We really don't know what is going to happen," Kennedy explained.

'The ABC News Presidential Debate | Race for the White House' will air September 10 at 9 p.m. It will air on ABC and stream on 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.