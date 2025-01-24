How you can make your home more fire resistant | Special Report

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As wildfires continue to ravage California, it is a stark reminder of just how vulnerable our homes and communities are.

In our area, the New Jersey Pinelands and Poconos are especially vulnerable to wildfires.

So far in California, more than 15,000 homes and structures have been destroyed or damaged. Many of those homes are older and built with highly flammable materials like wood and other products.

Building experts tell Action News there are roughly 50 ways a fire can burn a house and eliminating half or more can go a long way to preventing catastrophe.

Roofer Kevin O'Donnell owns a family business that has been constructing roofing and siding for over a century.

He said most roofing products made today are what's called "Class A fire rated," which is the highest rated level of fire resistance. That includes asphalt shingles.

He said homeowners can also consider installing metal roofing and slate, which offer even more protection. He gave some examples to investigative reporter Chad Pradelli.

"This is natural stone," said O'Donnell. "This is non-combustible. They've been using this for 150, 250, 300 years."

He stressed the product's fire rating is only as good as the entire assembly -- from sheathing to underlayment and exterior finish.

"So this is a self-adhered underlayment that sticks," he said.

That fire-rated underlayment would be installed under the finished roof.

"Most homes are built of wood, so it's all about the skin," he showed. "The house that protects that wood from fire. So it starts with like an underlayment."

Exterior finishes like stucco, brick, or stone can withstand fire and heat. Instead of vinyl siding, he recommended Hardie fiber cement siding, which he said can mimic natural wood.

"This has flame spread index of zero," he said. "So when it comes to a fireproof exterior, it's as good as it gets."

He said for maximum protection, it can be attached to wood sheathing coated in fire retardant or DensGlass, which is a fiberglass-covered gypsum board.

Mitchell Rocheleau is a California architect who designs homes in areas prone to wildfires.

"I like to think of it as an additional insurance policy, right?" said Rocheleau.

He said vents in soffits are especially vulnerable to embers. Rocheleau helped rebuild homes after the California Laguna Niguel fires in 2022.

"The homes in Laguna Niguel, they didn't burn from the outside, they burned from the inside," he added.

He said he now tries to eliminate vents, which are needed for airflow in attics and above the insulation in some roofing systems, and instead designs using spray foam insulation, which doesn't require venting.

Landscaping is among his top three critical areas of a home.

Trees, bushes and other flammable landscaping like mulch should be at least 30 feet from a home.

"What we've done is tried to design more an aesthetic of like a Mediterranean, arid climate, some more desert climates. And there's ways to make that beautiful," he said.

Building fire-resistant homes comes with a cost. A homeowner could expect upwards of 10% more in building materials and labor. It's a cost homeowners must weigh.

"We're often trying to advocate for that, not only to protect ourselves as architects but to protect the owner most of all," said Rocheleau. "Like I said, it's their asset. It's a huge asset, and we wanna make sure they sleep well at night."

Our experts also said fire suppression systems or sprinkler systems inside and even on a roof can also add protection.

And homeowners should also consider the home's windows. Dual pane windows with tempered glass are fire-resistant and much stronger than regular windows.