Deadline for mail-in, provisional ballots to be verified | Check ballot status

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 12:02PM
Deadline for mail-in, provisional ballots to be verified
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuesday is the deadline for voters with problems with their mail-in and provisional ballots to get them fixed.

Election workers in Philadelphia have flagged thousands of provisional ballots that need ID verification.

Other counties have hundreds more.

In order for your vote to be counted, you need to submit proof of identification to the board of elections.

There are various options to call or even fax a form.

The Philadelphia Board of Elections is open today from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

