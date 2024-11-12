Deadline for mail-in, provisional ballots to be verified | Check ballot status

Tuesday is the deadline for voters with problems with their mail-in and provisional ballots to get them fixed.

Deadline for mail-in, provisional ballots to be verified

Deadline for mail-in, provisional ballots to be verified Tuesday is the deadline for voters with problems with their mail-in and provisional ballots to get them fixed.

Deadline for mail-in, provisional ballots to be verified Tuesday is the deadline for voters with problems with their mail-in and provisional ballots to get them fixed.

Deadline for mail-in, provisional ballots to be verified Tuesday is the deadline for voters with problems with their mail-in and provisional ballots to get them fixed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuesday is the deadline for voters with problems with their mail-in and provisional ballots to get them fixed.

Election workers in Philadelphia have flagged thousands of provisional ballots that need ID verification.

Other counties have hundreds more.

LIVE TRACKER: Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballot Tracker

In order for your vote to be counted, you need to submit proof of identification to the board of elections.

There are various options to call or even fax a form.

The Philadelphia Board of Elections is open today from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

CHECK MY BALLOT STATUS HERE

ELECTION RESULTS: Live election 2024 updates in the Philadelphia region and the focus on Pennsylvania