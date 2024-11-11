Senate race in Pa. between Casey, McCormick still too close to call

Nearly a week after the 2024 election, ABC News has still not projected a winner in the race for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat.

Senate race in Pa. between Casey, McCormick still too close to call

Senate race in Pa. between Casey, McCormick still too close to call Nearly a week after the 2024 election, ABC News has still not projected a winner in the race for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat.

Senate race in Pa. between Casey, McCormick still too close to call Nearly a week after the 2024 election, ABC News has still not projected a winner in the race for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat.

Senate race in Pa. between Casey, McCormick still too close to call Nearly a week after the 2024 election, ABC News has still not projected a winner in the race for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly a week after the 2024 election, ABC News has still not projected a winner in the race for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat.

Incumbent Democrat Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick are now separated by about 40,000 votes.

McCormick declared victory after the Associated Press projected him the winner last week.

But, Casey's campaign said Monday there are still 100,000 more votes to count.

And, they believe, those votes could tip the race in his favor.

RELATED: Coverage of the 2024 race at 6abc.com/Election

If the margin gets smaller, it could end up in a recount. Pennsylvania requires automatic recounts if the margin of victory is equal to 0.5 percent or less.

Any statewide recount must be ordered by the secretary of the commonwealth by November 14.

Meanwhile, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says McCormick isn't invited to orientation for new senators this week because the race is not yet decided.

But, several Republican senators are vowing to personally escort McCormick to the ceremony.

