How Villanova roommates propelled themselves as top runners in nation

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Liam Murphy and Marco Langon can be found putting in miles on Villanova's track.

The duo has propelled themselves as top runners in the nation, but their relationship began back home in New Jersey. They were familiar within the running community, and Murphy later recruited Langon to join him at Villanova University.

"It's a very unusual relationship," recalls head coach Marcus O'Sullivan. "Two athletes that competitive on the same team, and achieving what they've achieved, which is incredible when you think about it."

"Just having a guy you know you train with every single day, going through the same motions, same steps, you're at practice every day. I think it helps a lot in the race," Murphy said, "when you're feeling a little off, and maybe you're not mentally together in the race. I think having a guy that you know, you do all the work together with, in that race pushing you, I think it's a lot of reassurance."

The two have formed a brotherhood that they both feel fortunate to experience.

"Once I got onto campus, he took it upon himself to kind of get me to want to keep making a lot of progress and be a part of the team," Langon reflected. "So, I'm definitely happy to have him in my corner."

O'Sullivan is in his 27th year leading the track and field program, and he loves being a witness to these two athletes.

"Marco's just waiting for the day he's going to hammer Liam," O'Sullivan jokes. "And Liam's just saying, 'Come on, I'm waiting for you.'"

Joking aside, their camaraderie has been the force that's driven the pair to new heights.

This season, the runners' careers reached a historic milestone. They broke the NCAA record for the 1500-meter race. They broke it together, running side by side.

"I definitely think having pretty much the best runner in collegiate history in the 1500, training next to him, and doing the same workouts he's doing, having the same routines. We're also roommates. Seeing that it's kind of easy to fall in place, and you start to copy and mimic what the closest people around you do," Langon said.

While both agreed that breaking the record was unexpected, O'Sullivan beamed with pride.

"It's just phenomenal," O'Sullivan said. "For one to do it, for two to do it in the same race, but for two to do it in the same race from the same school. I think that's an incredible feat for them," O'Sullivan said.