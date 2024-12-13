Breaking2 juveniles shot near Dilworth Park ice rink in Center City
Hundreds of kids get shopping spree during 'Shop with a Cop' event in South Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, December 13, 2024 10:09PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Holiday dreams came true for Philadelphia kids in need on Friday, thanks to the city's police department.

The annual "Shop with a Cop" event took over the Walmart in South Philadelphia.

Five hundred kids were invited to join officers on a holiday shopping spree.

Free happy meals were included as well.

A winter wonderland was set up, which featured an appearance by Santa himself.

Officers from various districts selected children to take part, based on needs in the community.

