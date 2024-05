I-676/Vine St. Expressway WB back open after fatal crash near Philadelphia'a Center City

All lanes of I-676 westbound in Philadelphia are blocked between Broad Street and Ben Franklin Parkway due to a multi-vehicle crash.

All lanes of I-676 westbound in Philadelphia are blocked between Broad Street and Ben Franklin Parkway due to a multi-vehicle crash.

All lanes of I-676 westbound in Philadelphia are blocked between Broad Street and Ben Franklin Parkway due to a multi-vehicle crash.

All lanes of I-676 westbound in Philadelphia are blocked between Broad Street and Ben Franklin Parkway due to a multi-vehicle crash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Interstate 676 westbound between Broad Street and Ben Franklin Parkway are back open after a fatal crash near Philadelphia's Center City section.

The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and caused traffic on the Vine St. Expressway to be backed up all the way to I-95.

No other details have been released at this time.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.