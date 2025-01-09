Icy winds cause problems as cold snap continues across Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Icy winds whipped through the Delaware Valley on Thursday, causing blustery conditions and some power issues.

It's the season for cleaning up from the holidays, but the winds at Rose Tree Park are making the job of taking down Christmas lights even less jolly.

"It's freezing. I haven't been able to get warm all day," said Monica Shane, who was picking up her daughter from the park.

Those icy winds could be felt in Southwest Philadelphia too where Aaliyah Sesay's building lost power throughout the day Wednesday.

"Super cold. I kind of regret not bundling up a little bit more," she said.

PECO says that the outage at 42nd and Chester may have been weather-related. Crews were there Thursday repairing a blown transformer, which initially affected 144 customers.

A spokesperson says they try to stay ahead of potential outages by doing prep work before winter.

"Inspecting overhead power lines, upgrading equipment, trimming trees and installing new underground equipment," said PECO spokesperson Candice Womer.

High wind gusts had trees and flags whipping across the city, but where Cindy Villeneuve is from north of Toronto, this is a regular day. In fact, she and her friends thought it was perfect weather for sightseeing.

"We walked we came up Dock Street, so we've been out for about an hour," she said.

For those choosing to stay indoors in this cold snap, PECO has tips for customers to weather this winter weather.

"We do really encourage our customers to use their energy wisely and take steps to be more efficient," said Womer.

Some of those steps included closing off unused rooms, opening blinds when it's sunny, and monitoring your thermostat.