Images released of suspect vehicle involved in fatal Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new images of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month.

It happened along the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue near Hunting Park Avenue just before midnight on May 29.

Police say a 44-year-old man was crossing the street when he tripped and was hit by the SUV. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle then fled the scene heading east on Torresdale Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Investigators released images of a 2016-2020 silver or white Mitsubishi Outlander in connection with this incident.

The car will have damage to the undercarriage and the left front wheel well liner, police say.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-685-3180.

