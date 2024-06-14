Informational meeting held for Philadelphia UArts students after sudden closure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A virtual meeting was held Friday morning to help students of the now-defunct University of the Arts.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education, joined by several state and federal agencies, wanted to give students some of the answers they need to move forward with their degrees.

Organizers said, first and foremost, students will not lose the hard work that they've already accomplished.

The Commission also said it will approve agreements with six other schools to provide a similar teaching plan for UArts students.

The University of the Arts in Philadelphia closed without warning late last month.