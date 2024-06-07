UArts students hope for last-minute solution as 150-year-old Philly university prepares to close

UArts students and faculty learned last Friday evening that the 150-year-old university in Philadelphia's Center City would be closing for good.

UArts students and faculty learned last Friday evening that the 150-year-old university in Philadelphia's Center City would be closing for good.

UArts students and faculty learned last Friday evening that the 150-year-old university in Philadelphia's Center City would be closing for good.

UArts students and faculty learned last Friday evening that the 150-year-old university in Philadelphia's Center City would be closing for good.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- University of the Arts students are hoping for a last-minute solution -- something that might save their school - as the establishment prepares to close for good on Friday.

They just learned last Friday evening that the 150-year-old university in Philadelphia's Center City would be closing.

RELATED: Protesters gather after UArts in Philadelphia abruptly cancels info session amid impending closure

The news caught the community off guard, prompting Philadelphia City Council to launch an investigation into what went wrong. hey will be looking into the relationship between the closure of UArts, and the collective bargaining agreement that was reached with faculty and staff earlier this year.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, which has oversight over nonprofits, said it is also reviewing the closure, including "any transfer or loss of assets."

In the wake of the news, Temple University said they were looking into the possibility of a merger with UArts, where around 1,300 students are enrolled in 40 undergraduate and graduate programs.

UArts officials have not said how or why they suddenly ran out of money to pay the bills. The university president also resigned earlier this week.

"It seems like there have been financial issues and enrollment issues for years at this point and, so, the fact that they waited to give such little notice, I know that they had more advance notice than that," said recent graduate Ruby Branyan.

Nine former employees have filed a class action lawsuit amid the abrupt announcement.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, says the university failed to provide sufficient notice about the closure planned for Friday.

Federal law requires employers to give 60 days written notice to workers for plans for layoffs. The University of the Arts gave a week's notice.

The lawsuit seeks two months' pay in damages, along with accrued holiday and vacation pay, and other health benefits.

The school has not responded to the lawsuit.