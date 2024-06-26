Innocent woman shot during gun battle in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section

The 2 suspected shooters were also injured.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An innocent woman was shot during a gun battle in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

Police say two men in their 30s were firing shots at one another in the 2500 block of Ridge Drive at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The woman heard the commotion and went out to her front porch.

She was shot in the back and shoulder.

One shooter was hit in the thigh and the other in the arm.

Everyone is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are sorting out what sparked the shootout.

