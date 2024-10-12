What's on the mind of Pennsylvania swing voters | Inside Story

Host Tamala Edwards again interviews Newsmaker Rich Thau, President of Engagious and the founder of the 'Swing Voter Project', about his most recent listening session with a group of 12 diverse Pennsylvania undecided voters.

Their topics included the gender question: How comfortable do they feel people are in casting a vote for a Woman to lead the country?

They also discussed what each Presidential candidate needs to do and focus on during these last few weeks of the election.

Later, Edwards and the panelists continue the conversation on the Presidential race and how the different voting blocks and demographics are responding to both campaigns and their outreach styles.

They talked about what they wanted to hear from Senator Bob Casey (D) and challenger Dave McCormick (R) at the upcoming 6abc Senate Debate, live on 6abc this Tuesday, October 15th at 7 pm.

The 1-hour debate will be moderated by Action News' Matt O'Donnell and Sharrie Williams and Univision's Ilia Garcia.

The panel discusses the very quiet New Jersey Senate race between Rep. Andy Kim (D) and challenger Curtis Bashaw; plus the latest in the 76ers arena talks.

Get the Inside Story with David Dix, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Christine Flowers and Sam Katz.