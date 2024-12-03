Inside Story Food Drive Special, December 1, 2024

In this special Inside Story, Sarah Bloomquist talks to Philabundance CEO Loree Jones Brown, Jefferson's Dr. Keith Leapart and local Dunkin' franchisee, JT Young about the dramatic increase in food insecurity and what people can do to help.
6abc's Holiday Food Drive is Tuesday, December 3rd,
Call 215-581-5772 from 4pm - 6:30pm to make a donation to benefit Philabundance and other regional food banks.
Join 6abc in our fight against hunger.
Dunkin' Roast Hunger Campaign
Thanksgiving Day-December 15th.
For every large hot coffee purchased by a Dunkin' rewards member, local franchisees will donate $1 to local food banks. The program, now in its 14th year, is expected to pass the $3 million fundraising mark this year.