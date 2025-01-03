Inside Story: January 5, 2025

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- In this week's Inside Story, Tamala Edwards chats with the Insiders about the lessons we can all learn from the life and legacy of Jimmy Carter, including his post-presidential work with Habitat for Humanity building hundreds of houses across the country and in North Philadelphia.

Longtime Action News political reporter, Vernon Odom, who covered Carter in both of his presidential runs and his gubernatorial run in Georgia shares some insights.

The Insiders also talk about crime, what it will take to make people feel safe, and whether a return to office in both the public and private sector could help by fully reviving Center City, post-pandemic.

They also discuss the growing sense of frustration in America, and the keys to reengaging people who feel angry and unrepresented by their government.

This week's Insiders are George Burrell, Farah Jimenez, Maureen Rush and Guy Ciarrocchi.