Interrupted meat heist: Police stop attempted cargo theft in South Philadelphia

Police stopped thieves from walking away with all the beef in an attempted cargo theft in South Philadelphia.

Police stopped thieves from walking away with all the beef in an attempted cargo theft in South Philadelphia.

Police stopped thieves from walking away with all the beef in an attempted cargo theft in South Philadelphia.

Police stopped thieves from walking away with all the beef in an attempted cargo theft in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police stopped thieves from walking away with all the beef in an attempted cargo theft in South Philadelphia.

It happened along the 3300 block of South 7th Street Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the thieves pulled up in a stolen box truck and began taking beef products from a parked tractor trailer that was making a Sysco delivery.

When officers arrived, the thieves jumped into a different vehicle and drove off, leaving the meat behind.

The cargo truck driver was not hurt.

