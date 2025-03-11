24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Interrupted meat heist: Police stop attempted cargo theft in South Philadelphia

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 12:24PM
Tuesday, March 11, 2025 12:24PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police stopped thieves from walking away with all the beef in an attempted cargo theft in South Philadelphia.

It happened along the 3300 block of South 7th Street Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the thieves pulled up in a stolen box truck and began taking beef products from a parked tractor trailer that was making a Sysco delivery.

When officers arrived, the thieves jumped into a different vehicle and drove off, leaving the meat behind.

The cargo truck driver was not hurt.

