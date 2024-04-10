This latest cargo theft marks at least 37 reported in Philadelphia this year.

More than $12,000 worth of pork stolen from truck in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meat thieves were aiming to bring home the bacon in Philadelphia's latest cargo heist, targeting a refrigerated truck carrying pallets of pork Wednesday night.

The loot is said to have a street value of more than $12,000.

Police say that the trucker was sleeping in his cab along Charter Road when he felt a shake as thieves rifled through the trailer. They made off with 56 cases of pork, according to police.

It's not the first time Action News has covered meat thefts. In the area, it's a common place for truckers to park overnight, get some rest and head to warehouses in the morning. The only problem is that thieves know it too.

Last time, it was bourbon and meat that were stolen on March 14 at the same location and in the same way. The drivers are almost always sleeping when they're targeted.

"They are asleep in a lot of cases. The refrigerated trucks make a lot of noise," said Captain Jack Ryan of the Philadelphia Police Dept.

Some truckers say they're arming themselves with tools to prevent it.

Trucker Mark Leighton says he has a 'meat lock.'

"In order to cut it off, you have to have a massive tool," he said.

The trucker described a getaway vehicle as a silver Lexus SUV. It's likely that was only one of the vehicles used to transport the stolen goods.