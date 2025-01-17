The criminal enterprise is accused of installing credit card skimmers at gas pumps to steal data and create cloned cards.

Investigation into credit card skimmers exposes multi-million-dollar diesel theft scheme in 5 states

GLOUCESTER TWP., NJ (WPVI) -- An investigation into illegal skimming devices in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, exposed a sophisticated, multi-million-dollar theft ring with thousands of victims.

According to law enforcement, the scheme involved 25 people and four companies operating in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

The New Jersey Attorney General announced the charges on Thursday.

The criminal enterprise is accused of installing credit card skimmers at gas pumps to steal data and create cloned cards.

The crooks would then use the stolen cards to buy diesel fuel, which they would later resell.

The Attorney General said the group made more than $3 million between January 2023 and July 2024.

All of the defendants have been charged with first-degree racketeering.

