Investigation underway after shots fired outside police station in Upper Providence Township

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after gunshots were fired outside a police station in Montgomery County on Monday, Action News has learned.

Officials say it happened in the parking lot area of the Upper Providence Police Department, which is located on the 1200 block of Black Rock Road.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 7:30 p.m. as investigators cordoned off the scene.

The Upper Providence Police Department and Montgomery County Detectives are conducting a joint investigation into an incident.

Police have not said what led up to the incident or if anyone was injured.

The area remains closed at this time.

