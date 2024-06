Man arrested in Philadelphia for Montgomery County crash that left pregnant woman dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a car crash that left a pregnant woman dead in Montgomery County last month.

Jabrial Terry, 27, was taken into custody along the 7300 block of Sommers Road in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

The deadly crash took place on May 4 along Skippack Pike in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania.

Officials say Terry was wanted for vehicular homicide while under the influence.