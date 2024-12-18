Norristown Police Chief Jacqueline Bailey-Davis resigns

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Jacqueline Bailey-Davis resigned as Norristown's police chief on Tuesday night.

Bailey-Davis took office in January 2024, becoming the first Black female to hold the post.

"Daily operations within the police department will continue as normal during this transition period to find a new police chief," officials said in a statement while announcing the resignation.

It still remains unclear what led to the department change.

Bailey-Davis was placed on administrative leave last month. Officials said at the time that they were not revealing the circumstances of their decision, calling it a confidential personnel matter.

Our data journalism team dug up data on crime in Norristown under Bailey-Davisf's leadership. It's relatively the same as this time last year with the exception of robberies, which are up 40%.

The Norristown police chief leads approximately 60 sworn officers and over 30 civilian staff who work to protect over 35,000 residents of the municipality.