Police: Dirt bike theft, shooting incident leads NJ school district to cancel classes; 1 arrested

DENNIS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person has been arrested and another is at large after a theft and shots fired incident forced a South Jersey school district to cancel classes, according to officials.

(The video above is from previous coverage.)

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Kings Highway in Dennis Township, New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police say two suspects were in the process of stealing a dirt bike when they were spotted by a homeowner.

Police say the victim confronted one of the suspects who fled to a wooded area. At some point, shots were reportedly fired toward the homeowner.

Troopers were able to arrest 28-year-old Jamar Antoine Lovett near the Tamerlane Campground in Cape May Court House. He is facing a slew of charges, including armed robbery and possession of a weapon.

A second suspect is still being sought.

The homeowner was not injured in the incident.

The investigation led the Dennis Township School District to cancel classes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Troop "A" Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698.

