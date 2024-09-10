Dennis Twp. School District cancels classes due to safety threat in surrounding area

DENNIS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All schools in the Dennis Township School District in Cape May County, New Jersey, are canceled Tuesday due to a threat in the surrounding area.

The district's superintendent says school leaders are in touch with state police and are taking precautions to keep students and staff safe.

Action News is working to learn more about the threat, but we're told there is police activity in the area.

Again, the threat is not inside of a school.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

