Lehigh County substitute teacher arrested after allegedly groping teen at Lower Macungie Twp. store

30-year-old Jared Gerhard has worked as a substitute teacher at various Lehigh County schools

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 4:00PM
Substitute teacher arrested after allegedly groping teen at shopping mall
The DA says 30-year-old Jared Gerhard was hiding between two clothing racks when he reached between the girl's legs.

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man who has worked as a substitute teacher at various Lehigh County schools is being accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl.

The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office says it happened while the teen was shopping with family at the Marshalls store in Lower Macungie Township last Friday.

The DA says 30-year-old Jared Gerhard was hiding between two clothing racks when he reached between the girl's legs.

Gerhard ran from the store but troopers were able to stop him in his car and arrest him.

