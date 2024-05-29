Lehigh County substitute teacher arrested after allegedly groping teen at Lower Macungie Twp. store

30-year-old Jared Gerhard has worked as a substitute teacher at various Lehigh County schools

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man who has worked as a substitute teacher at various Lehigh County schools is being accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl.

The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office says it happened while the teen was shopping with family at the Marshalls store in Lower Macungie Township last Friday.

Gerhard ran from the store but troopers were able to stop him in his car and arrest him.