Jersey Kebab set to reopen in Haddon Township after owners detained in immigration raid

Jersey Kebab set to reopen in Haddon Twp after owners detained in immigration raid

Jersey Kebab set to reopen in Haddon Twp after owners detained in immigration raid

Jersey Kebab set to reopen in Haddon Twp after owners detained in immigration raid

Jersey Kebab set to reopen in Haddon Twp after owners detained in immigration raid

HADDON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township is set to reopen Sunday.

The family-owned restaurant was forced to close last month after the owners were detained during an immigration raid.

Celal Emanet was released that day.

However, his wife, Emina, was detained for two weeks.

The family moved from Turkey to the U.S. in 2008, on a religious worker's visa.

They say they have been in the process of trying to obtain green cards since 2016.

Jersey Kebab will reopen with a community celebration.