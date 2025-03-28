Jersey Kabab to reopen this weekend after being forced to shut down when owners were arrested by ICE

The beloved family-owned restaurant in Haddon Township, New Jersey, that was forced to shut down after an Immigration raid is reopening this weekend.

The beloved family-owned restaurant in Haddon Township, New Jersey, that was forced to shut down after an Immigration raid is reopening this weekend.

The beloved family-owned restaurant in Haddon Township, New Jersey, that was forced to shut down after an Immigration raid is reopening this weekend.

The beloved family-owned restaurant in Haddon Township, New Jersey, that was forced to shut down after an Immigration raid is reopening this weekend.

HADDON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The beloved family-owned restaurant in Haddon Township, New Jersey, that was forced to shut down after an Immigration raid is reopening this weekend.

The owners of Jersey Kebab were both arrested by ICE agents last month.

Celal Emanet was released that day but his wife, Emine, was detained for two weeks before she was allowed to come home.

RELATED: Haddon Twp. community welcomes home couple detained by ICE

The family moved from Turkey to the U.S. in 2008 on a religious worker's visa before it expired.

They have been going through the appeals process since 2016.

Jersey Kebab will reopen on Sunday.

There will be a community celebration, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

