False reports of gunfire causes panic on Jersey Shore boardwalk: VIDEO

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey -- There was panic on a packed Jersey Shore boardwalk early Saturday evening.

Police say someone claimed there was a gun and a possible shooting in Seaside Heights, Ocean County.

A video from the scene showed a crowd scrambling to get off the boardwalk, but there was no shooting.

Investigators believe it was a bunch of kids causing a disturbance.