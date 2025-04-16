Jewish, Islamic leaders respond to comments by alleged arsonist who targeted Gov. Shapiro

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jewish and Islamic community leaders are reacting to Sunday's arson attack at the residence of Governor Josh Shapiro as a newly-released search warrant gives details of what may have motivated the suspect, Cody Balmer.

In statements to police, the 38-year-old suspect tried to justify the attack by connecting Pennsylvania's Jewish governor to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Cody Balmer is taken from a courtroom on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. AP Photo/Mark Scolforo

A search warrant released to Action News quotes Balmer as telling police he "will not take part in his (Shaprio' s) plans for what he wants to do the Palestinian people."

Balmer is also quoted as saying, "He (Shapiro) needs to stop having my friends killed" and, "Our people have been put through too much by that monster."

"When the Jewish community in America is held responsible for what's going on in Israel, that is definitely antisemitism," said Marcia Bronstein of the American Jewish Committee of Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

1 of 18 Pictured: Damage at the Pennsylvania governor's mansion after an act of arson on Sunday, April 13, 2025. State of Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Media Services

Bronstein says her organization is waiting to see if the attack will be prosecuted as a hate crime. The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks anti-Semitic incidents, believes the district attorney should weigh all information to determine an appropriate charge.

The organization released a statement to Action News that reads in part, "When an individual targets a Jewish elected official with violence over such perceived positions, it crosses the line into antisemitism and hate-motivated violence."

The decision on whether to prosecute the attack under Pennsylvania's ethnic intimidation laws will be up to the Dauphin County District Attorney.

"He's a top-notch prosecutor," said Gov. Shapiro. "I have total faith in whatever decision he makes in this case."

Since the attack, Shapiro has been receiving expressions of support from across the country, including the local Islamic community.

"This person obviously has crossed every line," said Ahmet Tekelioglu, Executive Director of the Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The organizations sent a letter, signed by more than 20 Islamic organizations and leaders, supporting Gov. Shapiro and denouncing the violent act.

"These are the moments we all need to come together as Pennsylvania," said Tekelioglu.

Shapiro said the international issue between Israel and Palestine is not a justification for violence.

"This is not how we resolve our differences. And it's not ok," he said.