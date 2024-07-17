President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the White House.

UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguía had also announced the president had tested positive from the podium where he was set to speak at a conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Wednesday, following his first event in Las Vegas, according to the White House.

"He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms," the White House said in a statement. "He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

The White House said it will provide regular updates on the president's status "as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.