John's Roast Pork in South Philadelphia targeted by vandal while owner on vacation

John's Roast Pork in South Philadelphia targeted by vandal while owner on vacation

John's Roast Pork in South Philadelphia targeted by vandal while owner on vacation

John's Roast Pork in South Philadelphia targeted by vandal while owner on vacation

John's Roast Pork in South Philadelphia targeted by vandal while owner on vacation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- John's Roast Pork, a popular restaurant in South Philadelphia, was hit by a vandal Sunday morning while the family that runs the shop was on vacation at the shore.

"Six hours we were on vacation. Six whole hours and this happened," said John Bucci Jr., who owns the third-generation, family-run restaurant.

Just hours after closing up his shop on E. Snyder Avenue to take a brief vacation to the shore, a man wearing a mask and carrying a large bag was caught on camera smashing out a window and trying to get it.

The man wasn't able to make it inside, but the window was shattered.

"I got a call from ADT, working with the cops, and they said, 'It looks like your window was broken, but it doesn't look like anybody got in,'" Bucci recalled.

He told Action News he doesn't often get to take a vacation because it's a family-run shop.

Bucci assumed he was going to have to cut it short to board up his shop.

But that's when two Philadelphia police officers stepped in.

"Officer Cook was like, 'Listen, if I get a chance I'll run over to Lowe's and get some plywood and screws for you.'" Bucci said. "I was blown away."

Officers Cook and Bond worked with two of Bucci's friends and boarded up the shattered window, helping to bring a little relief in a stressful situation.

"They went way above and beyond the call of duty," said Bucci.

Police are still searching for the vandal. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police.