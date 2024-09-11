WATCH LIVE

Kamala Harris reminds Americans she's a gun owner at ABC News debate

The vice president has been a staunch gun-control advocate.

ByIvan Pereira, ABC News WPVI logo
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 3:47PM
What you need to know about the high-stakes presidential debate showdown
Harris and Trump clash over the economy, abortion, border and more

PHILADELPHIA -- After former President Donald Trump said during Tuesday's debate that Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats will take people's guns away, the vice president pushed back with a little-known fact about herself: She is a gun owner.

Harris briefly pivoted from a question on healthcare to respond to the attacks that Trump laid out during an earlier question.

RELATED: Fact-checking Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's 1st presidential debate

"This business about taking everyone's guns away. [Gov.] Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We're not taking anybody's guns away, so stop with the continuous lying about this stuff," she said.

Although Harris has not spoken about her gun-ownership status during the current campaign, she did bring it up five years ago while running for president -- telling reporters in Iowa that she became a gun owner for personal safety issues when she was a prosecutor.

WATCH: How Trump, Harris' debate performance could impact poll numbers

ABC News' Washington Bureau Chief and Political Director takes a closer look at the latest poll numbers after Tuesday night's presidential debate

Her campaign told CNN at the time that the firearm, a handgun, was securely locked up.

Harris has supported several gun control measures including universal background checks and stricter penalties for drug trafficking.

ALSO SEE: Donald Trump doubles down on false claims about Kamala Harris' racial identity

Trump is also a gun owner, however, his permit will be revoked following his conviction in Manhattan.

