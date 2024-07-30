Harris expected to campaign with running mate in Pa. as soon as next week: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Democrat Josh Shapiro had a dual message for enthusiastic voters in suburban Philadelphia this week, telling them Kamala Harris belongs in the White House - and then reminding them of all he's done as governor of battleground Pennsylvania.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, likewise, told voters in Georgia that Harris has the makings of "a great president" - and then highlighted the elections he's won as a Democrat in Republican territory.

The two governors were demonstrating a time-honored tradition in presidential campaigns: Summertime auditions from vice presidential contenders who walk the line between open self-promotion and loyal advocacy for the potential boss.

Her campaign has been vetting about a dozen potential running mates, including Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, according to people familiar with the search process.

The decision on the VP pick has not been made, but sources tell Action News that Harris is expected to campaign with her running mate in Pennsylvania as soon as next week.

While attending a youth basketball event in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Shapiro wouldn't say if he is in the running, or if he has submitted materials.

In the meantime, Harris advisers, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, have been combing through reams of paperwork submitted by potential running mates, while the candidate herself is holding personal conversations with the finalists, according to the Associated Press. Harris, according to another person familiar with the matter, is seeking someone with executive experience who can also serve as a governing partner. Notions of a so-called short list have not stopped those on the Democrats' broader national bench from finding the spotlight.

"I'm not going to talk about the interactions I've had with the campaign," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared recently on MSNBC. He added, though: "Let's just say I'm aware that the vetting process is quite an in depth one." Then he listed his accomplishments, offering that he was the only Midwestern governor to raise his state minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, once held out as an ideal nominee if Biden bailed out, has said, more or less, that she's not a contender. But she appeared Monday with Shapiro in Pennsylvania and mused on MSNBC last week that "two women on the ticket would be exciting."

Harris would be the first woman, first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president. Many Democrats have argued she should balance her ticket both demographically and politically.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.